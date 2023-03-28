Priyanka Chopra Enjoys Make-Up Time With Daughter Malti Marie; Checkout Cute Pic!

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra is a Global celebrity. she is known both nationally and internationally for her acting skills. After marrying actor and singer Nick Jonas in 2018, she welcomed daughter Malti Marie into the world via a surrogate mother in January 2022.

The actress has long shared pictures of her daughter on social media, but has kept Malti’s face hidden. And recently, she showed her daughter’s face on social media. Now, Priyanka shared a photo with her daughter Malti.

Priyanka Chopra’s Make-up Time with Daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra is very active on social media. She often shares photos and videos on social media. She recently shared a photo on Instagram with the caption “Glam with mama. ” In addition to the actress, the photo also shows her beloved daughter Malti Marie. In the picture, Priyanka is wearing makeup. At this time, the actress was preparing for work. At this moment, she held the malt on her lap, and the beautiful princess looking at her. Malti seems to have getting makeup tips from her mother. Fans of the actress liked the photo too saying “this is sooo cute. ”

Priyanka Chopra To Return in Bollywood With this Film

Priyanka Chopra will soon appear in the spy thriller The Citadel as well as the romantic comedy “Its All Coming Back to Me”. The actress is in this film. Apart from these two projects, she will also appear in the Bollywood film Jee Le Zara by Farhan Akhtar. Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif will play along with her in the film.