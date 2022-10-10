Priyanka Chopra faces backlash for supporting Iranian protestors; is being called an ‘hypocrite’

Indian- American actress Priyanka Chopra is a constant on headlines for voicing her opinions. Either be it her personal, professional or a social issue, she has never held back in addressing such topics.

Recently, the global icon had lent her support to the Iranian Women who had come together to protest against the hijab law. This nation wide protest, which has now become a global issue, erupted following the unfortunate death of Mahsa Amini.

Chopra took over her Instagram with a post featuring a blank and white art piece dedicated to Mahsa and the courageous protestors. She wrote, “Women in Iran and around the world are standing up and raising their voices, publicly cutting their hair and many other forms of protest for Mahsa Amini, whose young life was taken away so brutally by the Iranian Morality Police for wearing her hijab ‘improperly’. The voices that speak after ages of forced silence will rightfully burst like a volcano! And they will not and MUST not be stemmed.”

The actress cast her admiration to the courage of the women who are risking their lives to go against a patriarchal establishment for a cause. She even urged the people in power and the common masses to add their voices in support of this purpose. “To ensure that this movement will have a lasting effect, we must hear their call, understand the issues and then join in with our collective voices. We must also get everyone who can influence others to join as well. Numbers matter. Add your voice to this critical movement.” She said further.

Post this, the actresses had been accumulating numerous praises and admiration but a part of social media reacted to it negatively.

Why the sudden hate?

Netizens are calling her out for being absent when India was facing issues like the hijab ban, farmers protests and the recent Bilks Bano case. Tweets are flooding calling the ‘Desi girl’ a hypocrite, selective feminist who has time for everything except for the issues involving India.

While one user said, “Yes, we would all like to see Priyanka Chopra stand for Bilkis Bano and so many others. But you know what I’ve learned? You can’t force or shame people into being a serial activist. It’s either there or it isn’t. And people are really afraid of online hate. Don’t discount that.”

“Priyanka Chopra’s concern for Iranian women is hugely appreciated, but her silence on Bilkis Bano and the state enabled persecution of Muslims, especially marginalised women in her home country, India is worth introspection?” Said another.



