Priyanka Chopra & Farhaan Akhtar’s Intimate Bedroom Scene From Sky Is Pink Is Leaked: Watch Video

Share

Tweet

Pin 119 shares

Priyanka Chopra went missing from Bollywood after her performance as Kashi Bai in the magnum opus Baajirao Mastaani. She wasn’t seen in any Bollywood movie but was certainly in news the whole time. And now, she is making her comeback in the industry with a movie opposite the hot actor Farhan Akhtar.

She would be seen in the movie The Sky Is Pink and has already started making heads turn. The trailer of the movie was released and a scene from it shows Priyanka and Farhan getting intimate. In the video, Priyanka and Farhan are seen rekindling their love but rather in a sexy way. Farhan is seen wearing Priyanka’s undies while Priyanka, who is seen in a sexy night dress starts singing the title track of Mowgli from The Jungle Book. (Hope you guys know how the song starts) This video is not only adorable and hilarious but also steaming! You just cannot afford to miss this video.

Going by the video, it seems like a leaked video, however, we just can’t wait to see what magic they will create with their chemistry in the film. Watch the video below.