Share

Tweet

Pin 598 shares

After months of hide-and-seek with the media, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas finally made their relationship official with a roka ceremony that happened on August 18 in Mumbai. We still can’t get enough of the dreamy photos from the ceremony. Later in the day the Jonas’ returned to the US and PeeCee also flew out to the US last Saturday to spend some quality time with her fiancé and his family.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted hand in hand in Los Angeles. The newly engaged couple was seen together for lunch at Nobu on Sunday in Malibu, California. Priyanka was donning a high-waist jeans with a black shirt tucked in while Nick wore a blue shirt and brown pants.

Check out the pictures:

https://instagram.com/p/Bm-DMPRHuQd/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=embed_loading_state_control

As per reports, Priyanka and Nick will be heading to Italy soon for a friend’s wedding. The report in Mumbai Mirror read: “Priyanka completed the first schedule of Shonali Bose’s The Sky is Pink with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim earlier last week and will now only join them again towards the end of September. She had stayed back to complete some prior commitments and spend time with her family before heading to the US, a trip that was planned well in advance.”

It further said, “During the month-long trip, the actress will also be attending a wedding in Italy with Nick, the bride reportedly being the daughter of a corporate bigwig.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bmohdm2h2Sr/

Nick even released a song with Robin Schulz last week called Right Now and it may or may not have some hidden messages to his bride-to-be. “And I swear, the next time that I hold you/ I won’t let you go nowhere/ You’ll never be alone, I’ll never let you go,” Jonas sings. Neither of the two have said anything publicly on the inspiration of the song, but it sounds a little bit like its about love of Nick’s life, Priyanka Chopra.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra wrapped up Hollywood flick Isn’t It Romantic alongside Adam Devine, Rebel Wilson, and Liam Hemsworth. She is also starring in Shonali Bose’s tentatively titled The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

What do you think of Priyanka and Nick as a couple? Let us know in the comments below.



