Priyanka Chopra Gets Emotional, Says Her Dad Wanted To See Her Married Before His Death

Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas in the most beautiful style and had a breathtaking wedding. The pictures of the wedding have still been going around and making people crazy. While it was the perfect day for the couple and everything was on spot, there was one thing that was missing from the ceremony, it was the presence of Priyanka’s father, Dr. Ashok Chopra.

She was really close to her father but unfortunately, he passed away six years back after having a tough battle with cancer. She was left heartbroken and did not know how to let go of the pain. But one thing that she still remembers her father talking about regularly was about her wedding. Like every father, Priyanka’s father’s dream was also to see his daughter get married.

Recently, in an interview with Zoom, Priyanka revealed her father’s wish. And like every father, Mr Chopra also dreamt of seeing his little princess as someone’s queen. The actress shared, “I was getting married during this movie and I missed my dad so much at that time. I missed his presence so much knowing that my mom would be doing it all alone when it was all that my dad wanted and would keep saying ‘Main suit kab silwaau, main suit kab silwaau’. It was very prevalent in my brain at that time and this definitely helps me heal.”

She further added, “I don’t think I knew how to deal with all the emotions I was feeling. Under the tutelage of Shonali (Bose), I was playing Aditi and understanding that death is the most natural thing that we know will happen to each one of us. Instead of mourning the person you have lost, you celebrate the life that was lived.”