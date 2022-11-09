Priyanka Chopra Gets Saddened After Meeting UP Girls Fighting Destitution To Get Education; Said, “They’re So Inspiring”

Priyanka Chopra is nowadays staying in India after a long period of nearly three years. Her trip to India has been a part of her work, where she launched several hair care products in Mumbai. During her trip, she is nowadays performing the role of a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. Priyanka recently visited rustic Uttar Pradesh and met kids battling destitution and unable to get an education. On Wednesday, the actress posted a video of one of her interactions, where she was caught getting immensely saddened after knowing those children’s hardships and misfortunes.

The video begins with a montage of Priyanka comforting some girls and taking photos with the children during their interactions. The footage shows young girls narrating to the actress how they were refused to get an education before and had to battle not just society but their own family associates just to go to school. Moreover, after listening to one story about a girl being forced to get married, the actress got really sad.

In the video’s caption, Priyanka wrote a long-winded message about her recent visit. “As you all know I’m a passionate believer in the power of education but what I’ve seen here takes it to the next level,” she further added, “One of the groups of teenagers I met didn’t get the opportunity to start their education when one is supposed to, only because they were girls. “But their perseverance paid off and at the age of 12 and 14, they’re now learning how to read and write through the UNICEF-supported initiative, Adolescent Development and Empowerment (ADE) which focuses on 10,000 such girls in the state. These two girls are financially supporting their families by working as domestic workers before and after school, yet their zeal to learn is incredible.”

After getting inspired by the girls’ resilience and perseverance, Priyanka further penned, “These teenagers, especially the girls, are so inspiring. The situations they have dealt with in their young lives are so impossible to digest, but they picked themselves up and fought to remove themselves from the cycle of poverty and abuse that they are in. I also saw the power of sisterhood, in this case, the Shakti Group where groups of girls come together and become the strong support system that they need to grow and thrive.”