Priyanka Chopra Jonas Gave The Best Birthday Present To Hubby Nick Jonas; Check Out

It is rightly said that true love is hard to find. But once you’ve met him or her, your life is no less than a fairytale and the celebrities who are living this fairytale fantasy life are Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the couple who rues the hearts worldwide. Recently, while Nick recently turned 27, the ideal wife, Priyanka made sure it becomes a day to remember. From scratch till end, Priyanka became the perfect wife and left no stone unturned to make this day grand and special for her love! And why not it is the birthday of a global icon who never fails to slay us with his singing.

On Nick’s special day, the doting wife, took her Instagram handle sharing a video of herself and Nick, Priyanka had written a beautiful note on Nick’s 27th birthday on September 16, 2019. She wrote, “The light of my life. Every day with you is better than the last. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Thank you for being the most generous loving man I have ever met. Thank you for being mine. Happy birthday Jaan. I love you @nickjonas.”

Nick Jonas was overwhelmed with all the wishes and surprises, and so he posted an array of pictures and videos, sharing glimpses of how he celebrated his birthday on his Instagram. Along with it, he wrote, “I’ve been lucky enough to celebrate my 27th birthday over the past couple of days with family, friends, and fans in Chicago and St. Paul. My beautiful wife surprised me with a touch football game with some of my closest friends and family on the one and only Soldier Field in Chicago (!!!) followed by a few hours of Topgolf, and then a party where pizza, tequila, cake, and cigars were involved. The next day we played a sold-out show in St. Paul where so many of you brought birthday signs and sang me Happy Birthday on stage. I can’t thank you all enough for the outpouring of love and birthday wishes over the past couple of days. Means the world to have you all in my life. I’m endlessly grateful. Here’s to 27!”

So magical, isn’t it?