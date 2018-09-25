Share

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ relationship has been the talk of the town for a while now. They were recently spotted in Italy to attend the grand bash and luxurious engagement of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal which took place last weekend in the Lake Como. Even though the engagement has been wrapped up, photos from the bash party have been doing the rounds on social media. However, it is not just the couples but Priyanka ‘s immediate family is also present at Lake Como, Italy.

She was seen spending some quality time with her mother Madhu Chopra and younger brother Sidharth as they enjoyed sightseeing at Lake Como. They were spotted at the Cathedral with designer Sandeep Khosla.

Our desi girl posted photos on her Instagram account of herself with her family as they chilled together.

The Quantico actress was seen wearing a yellow floral print dress, with orange pumps and a handbag to complete her look. She was looking gorgeous under the Italy sun and the bright smile on her face reflects that the happy soul is having the time of her life as she posed for photos with her mother and her brother. The three of them share a strong unbreakable bond. PeeCee keeps her fans entertained whether it’s with her powerful acting skills or being in the limelight like a diva. She’s one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood and her personality has the charm that attracts you towards her.

As per the reports, PeeCee and Nick might get married soon and Madhu Chopra has revealed that she wishes Priyanka has an Indian wedding with Nick Jonas. Also, desi girl revealed that they have started planning the wedding.