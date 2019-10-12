Priyanka Chopra Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous With Nick Jonas In Las Vegas; See Pictures

Share

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas seem to be in awe of each other as they head for a date night in Las Vegas for the third JBL fest at JEWEL nightclub. The couple flew to the city to attend a music festival in Vegas where Nick was a surprise guest while Priyanka hosted the show.

Nick and Priyanka never fail to impress us with their outrageous looks. They both have their amazing sense of style and fashion and yesterday’s look speaks their style out loud. The couple stunned together in color-coordinated black ensembles and lit up the gathering with their glam.

PeeCee wore a beautiful sequin dress with a front high-slit and black pumps. The Sky Is Pink actress also wore a voguish black blazer making it look more formal and aesthetic. While Nick was all dressed up in a black button-up shirt with white detailing. The singer wore it with a pair of black pants and black boots pulling off ab all-black look. Both of them looked stunning and classy as they posed for the camera: see pictures

The duo is finally getting some time together after spending nearly a few weeks apart. Priyanka has been traveling the world for the promotion of her latest Bollywood film ‘The Sky Is Pink’. But finally, the couple gathers for another fun date night in Beverly Hills on Oct-9. Nick and Desi girl Priyanka Chopra looked so in love and were inseparable the whole night, even putting on a bit of a PDA show!

Despite their busy schedules, Nick and Priyanka are ready to move forward, and PeeCee is especially looking forward to starting their family. “I can’t. I really can’t wait, “ the actress gushed to Hoda Kotb while on the Today show on Oct-8. “I mean there’s so much that happens in our lives that whenever God blesses us with that (having children) it’s something that we both want.”Right now they both are enjoying their time together and showing off their love for the world to see.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra recently starred with Farhan Akhtar in her Bollywood comeback The Sky Is Pink and is soon to announce her next project while Nick is to be seen as the coach on the music reality show The Voice.