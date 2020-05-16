Desi Girl is quite popular now. Former Miss World Priyanka Chopra is not just an actor in India’s Bollywood, she is now an international star. The former beauty queen has earned a lot from flicks, ads, and several brand endorsements. She is the most followed Bollywood actress on Instagram. And yet she has always been a target for trolling. And it can never be justified. Even if they are right or wrong, they are always judged, celebs often have to go through virtual attacks by trolls over some of the most insane and absurd reasons.

Recently, our Desi girl shared a picture on her official Instagram where her ahir look all upside down. Sharing the picture, PeeCee wrote, ‘Dancing into the weekend. There is always something to be grateful for. #flashbackfriday #getyourfreakon @missymisdemeanorelliott⁣ #BTS @tatlermagazine #princesspoppyvibes⁣⁣ Make up: @fulviafarolfi⁣ ⁣ Hair: @petergrayhair⁣ Nails: @pattieyankee’. Have a look at the picture:

Priyanka has always been an easy target for trolling. However, this time her hair style did not go well with the people, as one of them wrote, ““If Shakalala Boom Boom pencil were a human”, the other one could be read as, “Since when America started selling centre shock”. Have a look at the harsh comments:

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink. The film also stars Zaira Wasim, Farhan Akhtar and Rohit Saraf.