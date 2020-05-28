Priyanka Chopra is one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood, a lady who has taken Indian culture into international glamor world. She married Nick Jonas two years back and is now extremely Happy with where her life is right now. Now, there’s an incident that was reported in the past by a doctor when Priyanka Chopra was in a Dubai flight. And it might how the bad side of the actress.

Back in 2011, Priyanka Chopra was involved in a huge mess when she was accused of abusing a fellow passenger on a flight. The passenger was a doctor who had alleged Priyanka of risking others’ lives by talking on the phone during the takeoff. Dr Fayaz Shawl, the man who accused peecee is a Kashmir-born interventional cardiologist based in the US, with some high-profile patients like UK’s Queen Elizabeth and Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Fayaz was travelling along with Priyanka in an emirates flight from Mumbai to Dubai. The doctor accused the actress of misbehaving with him and abusing him.

He had said, “I usually take a chartered plane to fly to Dubai. But, on the request of ailing actor Dilip Kumar’s family to check on his heart condition, I had to go to their residence in Pali Hill and missed my flight. So, I boarded this Emirates flight on which Priyanka Chopra was a co-passenger in first class. She occupied the window seat and was on the phone even when the flight started to take off. The staff was not objecting as they were in awe of the star, so, I passed a note to her to stop. I know of two air crashes that took place due to the phone signals interfering with the air control.”

He added, “At this, Priyanka turned to me and said, ‘Who the hell are you to stop me?’ I said, ‘Lady, had you been in the US, you would have been handcuffed for this.’ To this, she replied, ‘F*** US.’ I told her that I am a doctor and saw veteran actor Dilip Kumar in Mumbai. She said, ‘Who the hell cares about that old man?’. So, I said, ‘You have no right to endanger my life and that of 250 other people.’ She then said: ‘Let’s go to the pilot.’ I told her that when we get off at Dubai, I could get her arrested for this.”

“I have video clips of the incident as I recorded it on my phone. I also filmed co-passengers who said on-camera that they were scared when she was talking on the phone in-flight,” concluded the doctor.

Priyanka, however had a different story to tell, she refused all the claims and acussed the doctor of recording her without her consent. “It is disgusting that celebrities like us get a raw deal at the hands of attention seekers, so easily. These allegations are a bunch of lies. That man is a lunatic. If it hadn’t been for his old age, I would have slapped him for how he behaved with me on the flight. He tried to film me on his phone despite my requests to not do it. I was calling him ‘sir’, as I’ve been brought up to respect elders,” she said in her statement.

The actress added, “He was clearly drunk and tried to make an issue out of me talking on the phone. I’ve travelled a million times, and I didn’t break any rules. The aircraft was on the tarmac when I finished an important call. By then this man was screaming. He dropped names and said he knows the Sheikh in Dubai and would get me deported. I took out my credit card and challenged him to make a call to the Sheikh right there from the aircraft’s paid phone. He behaved in a cheap manner and said ‘I know you Bollywood starlet types’. That made me lose it because I value my dignity. He showed me a video of himself with Dilip sir (actor Dilip Kumar). I complained to the staff and they conveyed it to the captain. When the flight landed, he came and apologised to me thrice. But I didn’t accept his apology.”

“If he’s talking to media now, it’s just to get attention. You can check with anyone on that flight, including Leander Paes. I would never insult a legend like Dilip Kumar. I’ve spoken to Saira ma’am (Saira Banu). She totally stands by me on this,” continued the actress.

