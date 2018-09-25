Share

The recently married Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja and the soon to be married Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got together when they were in Italy. Many Bollywood stars flew down to Italy this weekend to participate in the fairy tale like engagement ceremony of Isha Ambani. Among them Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas and Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were also the guests.

Looks like it was the relaxation time these couples took out for themselves amidst the celebration. Priyanka, Nick, Sonam and Anand are seen chilling by the pool side and chatting away to glory. Check out their pictures below:

Dressed in their casual-do, the ladies kept it simple and comfortable while the men were also seen sporting an effortless clothing. Priyanka and Nick have been on a holiday spree since a few weeks. Before flying down to Italy, the couple was on a wildlife safari in Oklahoma with friends. Priyanka returned to Mumbai, a day back and will soon fly to London to shoot for the second schedule for her upcoming film, The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim