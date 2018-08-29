Share

Even after the Roka ceremony of Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas and tons of photos and videos circulating the internet, everyone wants to know more about the couple and the inner details of Roka.

Priyanka and Nick confirmed their engagement rumours after they both posted pictures on Instagram with the caption, “Taken..With all my heart and soul..” and “Future Mrs Jonas. My heart. My love.”, respectively.

Everyone wanted the inside scoop of the party and we’ve been given just that, by nun other than Nick’s mother, Denise Jonas! She recently posted a video on Instagram from the Roka ceremony, where Priyanka’s mother, Madhu, seems to be teaching Denise to dance on a Punjabi track! Praising the senior Chopra’s dancing skills, Denise wrote, “Thank you @madhumalati for being patient with my lack of dance skills! I miss you. #engagementparty”

Isn’t it just adorable to see these future in-laws getting along soo well! And if this sweetness overdose wasn’t enough, Nick’s father, famously known as Papa Jonas, commented on his wife’s post and reminded her that she dances and looks “like an angel”. This sweet relationship between the parents of the bride and groom is giving us some real In-law goals. Drama is overrated, we are totally loving this family vibe!

Priyanka has completed her first schedule of filming Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink and has met up with fiancé Nick Jonas in LA and enjoying her downtime. She will be resuming the shoot along with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim at the end of September. The couple is said to make an appearance at a friend’s wedding in Italy. The bride is reported to be the daughter of a corporate mogul and is a close friend of Priyanka. Our Desi girl will be enjoying her one month vacation or maybe planning her wedding!?!



