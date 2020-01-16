Priyanka Chopra Raises The Heat With Husband Nick Jonas In New Song Of Jonas Brothers ‘What A Man Gotta Do’; Check Out The First Look

Looks like Priyanka Chopra Jonas has a list of surprises for her fans. Just when the PC fans were beaming with joy on her collaboration with Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden for amazon series, here comes the bigger news that she will be seen in husband Nick Jonas’ next song What A Man Gotta Do. The American singer broke the internet when she shared the first poster of the new single by Jonas Brothers, featuring Nick with Priyanka.

Nick tweeted a picture in which he is seen getting goofy with Priyanka and wrote, “She’s Risky and I’m the Business.” The poster gives direct hints that the video song is going to be very romantic. The song is a new single by Jonas brothers and will hit the internet on Friday. Check out the poster, here.

The Jonas Brothers have been posting photos and videos from the new song What A Man Gotta Do on social media, leaving fans excited. Earlier, they shared a poster that features Nick along with his brothers Joe and Kevin as they announced the song to the world. They also shared a sneak peek into the song, making it difficult for fans to wait till Friday.

Two days back, the Jonas brothers had taken to social media to inform their fans about the new single. The poster saw them recreating the iconic films from the 1980s. Getting their respective wives onboard for What A Man Gotta Do. The first look sees Priyanka looks hot as she stops her husband with a sparkling smile on her face. Wearing a loose white shirt, the Quantico actress can kill you with her look.

The J-Sisters had earlier starred in the Jonas Brothers’ comeback song ‘Sucker’ last year. Priyanka, Danielle, and Sophie wowed in the band’s music video which went on to become a chart-topper. We cannot wait to see Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s poster.