Priyanka Chopra Shares Glimpse Of Daughter Malti Marie Sleeping And It’s Too Cute To Miss; Pic Inside

Actress Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are parents to a baby girl. They have named her Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. It was a few months back Priyanka revealed the face of her daughter and internet went into a meltdown after seeing the cute pics of lil’ Malti. Priyanka and Nick often share glimpses of their daughter.

A few hours back, Priyanka dropped an adorable pic of her daughter peacefully sleeping in a blue printed outfit and a white blanket was put over her.

Priyanka Chopra’s Daughter Malti’s Pic

Taking to her Instagram Story, PeeCee gave a sneak peek of “bedtime stories” with Malti. Sharing the snap, she wrote, “Bedtime stories,” followed by a heart emoticon. Nick took shared the same post on his Insta Story. The pic has made our day brighter and brought a smile on our face.

Have a look at Malti Marie’s pic here.

Nick also dropped a cute picture of two pairs of white sneakers and captioned it: “Daddy X Daughter”

On Sunday, the Matrix actress shared a glimpse of her Saturday night with her hubby. They enjoyed dinner together as the couple took a break from parenting duties. The video was captioned, “When mom and dad try to do Saturday night.”

Priyanka And Nick’s Daughter

Priyanka and Nick welcomed their daughter via surrogacy in January last year.

Priyanka Chopra’s Work Front

On the professional front, Priyanka has interesting slate of films. She has Russo Brothers’ upcoming web series Citadel, with Richard Madden. It will premiere on Amazon Prime Videos on April 28, 2023. Also, she will be seen in Love Again that also has Nick. The desi girl will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.