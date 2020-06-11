A coming together of desi and videsi, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most sensational couple out there. The two got married in 2018 and have spent some of the craziest times together. However, their vacations and trips have come to a halth due to coronavirus. The two immediately went into quarantine after the outbreak of COVID-19.

In a conversation with ET, Priyanka shared her bedroom secret with husband Nick Jonas, “It’s actually really annoying, but he insists on looking at my face when I wake up. I’m just like, ‘Wait one minute. Let me just go get a little mascara on, let me put on my moisturizer. I’m, like, sleepy-eyed face right now’, but he’s just … it’s amazing and super sweet.”

She also shared, “That’s what you want your husband to do. But it’s also, like, a little awkward. He’s like, ‘Let me stare at you, you aren’t even conscious yet.’ Like, literally, I’m not even joking. It’s really wonderful.”

While speaking about how they try to meet up after such a busy schedule, the actress stated, “We have a rule. We don’t go beyond, like, a week and a half of not seeing each other. Both of us have such individual careers that we make a deliberate attempt to at least always [meet] wherever in the world.”

While speaking to Vogue, Priyanka revealed that she got the news of COVID-19 outbreak in January and knew she had to act fast. “I’m the daughter of a physician, so I spoke to my mom and understood the severity of what it was—and what it could be if it wasn’t handled soon,” she said.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rajanish Kakade/AP/REX/Shutterstock (10039115c) Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and musician Nick Jonas pose for photographs at their wedding reception in Mumbai, India Chopra Jonas Wedding, Mumbai, India – 20 Dec 2018

The couple was supposed to be in Mumbai for the Holi celebration but they cancelled the trip due to COVID-19 pandemic. “Nick and I made quick decisions about the most responsible things to do and made sure our family was taken care of—we checked in on people, and explained what the coronavirus was,” she shared.