Priyanka Chopra Spread Desi Vibes In A Stunning White Suit; Shared Family Pics In All White Looks!

Priyanka Chopra and her singer-actor husband Nick Jonas frequently post gorgeous pictures of their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Both made their daughter try on her first fascinator so she could attend the Royal Ascot, and Priyanka shared another unforgettable moment with them. Priyanka’s attractive suit ensemble also attracted our notice. The newest image of the family is shown further down.

Priyanka Chopra shared a photo of Nick Jonas, Malti, and herself on her Instagram stories. It featured the Desi Girl holding her child while Nick assisted her in donning her first fascinator, a formal ornate headgear worn in place of a hat. Initially fascinator. Do you read for Ascot MM? Priyanka wrote the image’s caption. For the photo, the family wore identical all-white outfits. Malti looked gorgeous in a frock, floral shoes, and a fascinator, complementing Nick’s linen shirt and slacks and Priyanka’s white suit set.

Fans adored the family photo of Priyanka

The new photo of Priyanka and Nick with Malti was well-received by their followers, who shared their joy on social media. A supporter commented, “Aww they are twining.” Someone else wrote, “Aww Princess MM got her first fascinator.” She’s a Royal now, a user remarked. Someone else commented, “MM is super cute just like her parents.”

Decoding Priyanka Chopra’s Desi Girl Appearance

With the white suit, which was ideal for a summer day, Priyanka provided her fans with a Desi Girl moment. It comes from the Pooja Rajpal Jaggi designer line’s shelves. A cotton kurta with full sleeves, a loose fit, and floral cut-outs is featured. She paired it with straight-fit trousers and a dupatta made of cotton with matching embroidery.

Rings and gold statement earrings from the Isharya label’s archive line were Priyanka’s accessories for the outfit. Last but not least, the ethnic appearance was completed with a disheveled hairstyle and minimal makeup.