Priyanka Chopra To Finally Visit India After 3 Years; Deets Inside

Priyanka Chopra is all set to return to India almost after a long period of three years. For the first time, the actress will be returning home with her daughter Malti. Priyanka recently shared on her Instagram some Stories where she showed her zest on her homecoming. The actress updated her fans about her travel plans through Insta stories by posting a picture of the boarding pass.

While sharing the boarding pass picture, the actress penned, “Finally…going home. After almost three years.” This will be Priyanka’s first trip to India after the Covid19 pandemic. Priyanka and Nick Jonas married in December 2018 at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas through surrogacy in January. After that, Priyanka and Nick remained at home in Los Angeles throughout the Covid-19 pandemic before restarting their work-associated trip after a downfall in Covid cases.

For the time being, back in Los Angeles, Priyanka carried on obeying Indian traditions at home. Recently, the actress celebrated Diwali and completed a puja with her husband, Nick, and daughter Malti. Moreover, it was her daughter Malti’s first Diwali. Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra, is nowadays living with them to spend some time with the baby girl and was also there during Diwali celebrations.

The actress was anticipated to return home in April this year. She also disclosed Travel+ Leisure in April, “My brain has been taking vacations every night, but I am dying to go back to India. Every state in India has its own written and spoken language, which means different alphabets, clothing, attire, foods, and holidays. So it’s like going to a new country every time you cross the border in India. Every time I go back home, I make sure I take time to do a bit of a holiday and travel.”

Priyanka currently has several projects to complete, including two Hollywood films titled Ending Things and It’s All Coming Back To Me. She also has a Bollywood film, Jee Le Zaraa, in the pipeline. Furthermore, the actress will also make her OTT debut with Russo Brothers’ show, Citadel.