Priyanka Chopra’s Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunction During Golden Globes 2020 In A Sheer Black Dress Is Unmissable; Prevented By Her 5.2 Lakhs Bag

View this post on Instagram #GoldenGlobes2020 💗 @nickjonas A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Jan 5, 2020 at 9:14pm PST

View this post on Instagram My beautiful #GoldenGlobes date. A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Jan 6, 2020 at 10:12am PST

Loading...

Turning heads and making statements with her immaculate appearance and elegance is something our Bollywood turned International sensation Priyanka Chopra knows very well and she sure wants to keep it that way.Gracing the red carpet of Golden Globes, 2020 with her pop-star husband Nick Jonas in a stunning off-shoulder Cristina Ottaviano pink gown, Priyanka was all about sophistication with the ease of class and glamour. As if that wasn’t enough to already stun the world, she switched her attire into an even sexier piece for her evening stroll in the city.Looking sensation and worth capturing, she stepped out in a figure-hugging high round neck sleeveless black top with a semi-sheer black skirt with abstract floral embellishments and a signature red pout. Making the entire pair up more posh and haute were the strappy black heels and a leather turquoise bag which made the attire even more irresistible to notice. Putting together a super glamorous look for the evening, she left hand in hand with her husband.Though it wasn’t Priyanka’s first award show with Nick Jonas, the previous one was attended before they tied the knot. As they both walked the red carpet together this year, they surely were amongst the best dressed couple and no denying the chemistry that exists between the two. While Nick was dressed in an all-black double breasted satin suit from the very start, both of them were all smiles while posing for some adorable photos for the paparazzi. While she honestly revealed that the thought of coordinating with each other totally escaped their minds, they somehow ended up being in sync and twining by the night.Known for capturing attention of everyone wherever she goes, Priyanka sure owned the day, be it in the morning with her simple elegance or during the evening with an equally stunning outfit.