PC’s fashion quo has always been high, from her time as a Miss World to becoming one of the most successful and talented actresses of Bollywood. Her style has always been highly praised whether in reel or real life. But ever since our Desi girl, has started her global domination plan by flying to Hollywood and making herself a household name in the foreign country, her taste in fashion and even her sense of style has evolved. We can’t help but feel dumbfounded and then be awed by the looks she has pulled off over the past few years, making herself a fashion icon, even in the west.

This past week, New York Fashion Week was on a full swing and so was PC. In the last week was seen in 4 different looks, each unique and spot on considering the type of event or show. She went from Ultra glam to flirty florals in one week.

Here are her 4 looks from just Last Week that we can’t get enough of!

Priyanka was seen in this black crop-top and skirt combo by Dion Lee at The Daily Front Row’s 6th Annual Fashion Media Awards. The whole set was figure hugging and showed her plenty curves beautifully. The most interesting aspect of the dress was perhaps the draped of clothes attached to the skirt, which changed the whole silhouette of the design. Again, fashion risk done right!

PC was seen strutting the streets of New York City while attending NYFW in this lovely floral middy by the late designer Kate Spade, with a thin belt clinching the dress, giving a shift silhouette. The actress accessorized the look with light blue frameless sunglasses and kept the makeup at a bare minimum.

She turned heads when she arrived at the Ralph Lauren 50th Anniversary fashion show with fiancé Nick Jonas, both sporting Ralph Lauren’s exclusive collection. Both, she and Nick looked absolutely flawless. She wore a skintight Ralph Lauren custom silver-black, turtleneck dress fully made of crystals that looked so glamorous that people couldn’t stop talking about it for days! She literally shined all night in that dress! She more minimal make up and accessories but colored her plump lips the shade of red and completed her look! This look has definitely been one of our favorite from her!

She wore this patterned black long dress with a daring slit at the cleavage at the Longchamps’s fashion show. The beautiful number was from Longchamp as well. Priyanka went by her motto in makeup, less is more, and again kept her makeup to a bare minimum with the main focus on her lips with pinkish-orange lipstick. She accessorized her look with gold hoop earrings and round glasses. To add some spice to this chic outfit, she paired peach-orange stilettos.

PC’s style and fashion sense have not only evolved but they give inspiration to others to break fashion norms and take some fashion risk. It has become clear that PC is no fashion follower, she makes her own rules and she slays them.