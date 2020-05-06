Loading...

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding was nothing less than a lavish affair. According to the reports of Times Network’s India Economic Conclave, Nick and Priyanka’s wedding helped with the three months revenue of Umaid Bhawan Palace.

Now lockdown is going on and due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, Met Gala which takes place on the first Monday in the month of May annually has been postponed. However, the diva, hosted her personal Met Gala at her home with her niece. Priyanka is staying with her husband an friends in Los Angeles and taking it to her Instagram, Desi girl shared some pictures. In the pictures, we can see actress denim knee length dress with strappy shoulders and hair tied in a messy kinda bun.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_yUHIrj9zQ/

Posting the pictures of getting makeup done, she wrote, “First Monday in May. This year’s theme: Pretty Pretty Princess Glam and creative direction by: @sky.krishna – @divya_jyoti” Well, the actress is looking fab asusual.