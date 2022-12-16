Priyanka-Nick Takes Daughter Malti To Aquarium For A Perfect Family Day Out; See Pic!

Global superstar Priyanka Chopra shared a precious photo of her daughter Malti on Instagram. The photo showed how she and her husband Nick Jonas took Malti to an aquarium for a family outing.

The cutest parents Priyanka and Nick wore masks while the actor again hid Malti’s face with a heart emoji. It was still enough to notice Malti looking at her mother when someone clicked a picture of the entire family. Nick took her in his arms. On the other hand, Priyanka looked at a jellyfish in a tank next to them.

Priyanka captioned it, “Family #aquarium #familyday #love.” Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Bipasha Basu liked her post. Fans commented, “I want family like this mine,” “So adorable” etc.

Let us remind you that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ love story started in 2016. They met at a Vanity Fair event. They started dating after that. They got engaged in July 2018. They married in December of that year. They did a lavish wedding ceremony. It took place in both traditional Hindu as well as Western Christian styles.

In early 2022, they welcomed daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. They welcomed her via surrogacy. The actor visited India for the first time in three years. But her husband Nick as well as her daughter Malti did not come with her. The actor was last seen in Jeddah. It was for the Red Sea Film Festival. She represented Bulgari.

The Desi Girl will be seen in international projects like Love Again as well as the Citadel series. Citadel is produced by Russo Brothers. It will be released on Prime Video. It stars Richard Madden too. In Bollywood, she will be seen in Jee Le Zaraa.