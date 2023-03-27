‘Promoting Nudity’: Fans Get Upset With Anupama Aka Rupali Ganguly As She Poses With Urfi Javed!

When the cultured TV daughter-in-law and the plucky actress meet, there will be a discussion. We are talking about Rupali Ganguly and Urfi Javed, known for Anupamaa. The two recently met at an event and the photo became a hot topic on social media.

The 2023 OTT Play Change Maker Awards took place last night. On March 27, 2023, a host of celebrities will be attending, from Sunny Leone to Rajkummar Rao. Urfi Javed and Rupali Ganguly were also invited to the ceremony. They met and captured the moment on camera.

Urfi shared a photo with Rupali Ganguly

Urfi Javed shared a photo with Anupama aka Rupali Ganguly on his Instagram story. In the photo, Urfi poses with Rupali. Meanwhile, Rupali hugs Urfi from the side. Sharing this wonderful photo, Urfi tagged Rupali with a heart emoji in the caption and wrote, “Everyone loves it.” This photo of her got a lot of likes online.

Reacting to the photos many netizens are upset with Anupama aka Rupali gnaguly saying, “is she promoting nudity”.one user wrote, “After this photo we don’t like you Anupama” While one wrote, “jara isko bhi sanskar sikhao, kuchh gyan de do “.

Rupali’s cultured avatar in front of bold Urfi

Urfi Javed forever went beyond the standard and chose the image for the award. She was wearing baggy pants and a purple open top. The strands of the actress gathered in a smooth bun. Her makeup, as usual, is on point. At the same time, Rupali Ganguly is dressed in a sari. She tied her hair with a necklace and earrings and completed the look with minimal makeup. She looks very beautiful with her cultured figure.