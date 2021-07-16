Pulitzer Prize Winner Photojournalist Danish Siddiqui Killed In Afghanistan; India Mourns the Loss Of Brave Soul

Pulitzer Prize winner, Indian Photojournalist Danish Siddiqui has been killed reportedly while covering the clash between Afghan forces and Taliban fighters. The terrible news was shared by Reuters very recently on social media. Siddiqui was working with Reuters and was assigned to report from the Khandahar region of Afghanistan, he was embedded with the Afghan special forces and was covering their operations against the Taliban.

Siddiqui was known to be one of the bravest photojournalists of our times. His captures during the time of the second wave of covid in India made the front pages of many international tabloids and also reported the ground truth of the grave situation.

Many of his colleagues and other journalists from the industry are expressing their sentiments on the tragic loss.

Rana Ayub, a senior journalist wrote on Twitter, “Danish Siddiqui. One of my first colleagues at work, friend, critic, mischief monger. One of the most dedicated journalists. Pursued his most passionate obsession, his love for the camera, capturing the truth however dangerous. You left too soon bhai”.

CNN News-18, Contributing Editor, Aditya Raj Kaul also took to Twitter to share his grief on the news. He wrote, “Terrible Terrible news. Our dearest Danish Siddiqui, Reuters Chief photojournalist, was killed in clashes in Spin Boldak district in Kandahar, Afghanistan. He was embedded with Afghan forces which came under attack by the Taliban. Remember reporting with him on many assignments. RIP”.

One of Siddiqui’s colleagues from the old days, BBC Journalist, Arunoday Mukherjee wrote, “ Difficult to believe this. Two days since this last tweet, #DanishSiddiqui died in the line of duty. An incredible professional. I remember him well from our early days of reporting in Delhi. Always smiling and ready to go. One of the bravest I knew. Rest in peace Danish”.

Bollywood actress Urmila Matongar shared some of Siddiquis finest clicks while mourning the loss on Twitter, ‘Work of Art’, she captioned.

Just days ago Danish shared his report from Afghanistan on the operations taking place in Khandahar.

Siddiqui was awarded Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography in 2018 for documenting the Rohingya refugee crisis, as a staff of Reuters News Agency. We certainly lost a brave journalist, may he rest in peace.