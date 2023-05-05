Pune Police Stops AR Rahman’s Concert Midway, Checkout What The Singer Did Next!

AR Rahman is widely regarded as one of the most influential and iconic music composers in the Indian film industry. He has won numerous awards and accolades for his work, including two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA Award, and a Golden Globe.

While some people may refer to him as the “God of Music,” Rahman himself has said that he is just a “musical instrument of God” and that his music comes from a higher power. Rahman’s contributions to the world of music have been enormous, and his unique sound and style have helped shape the landscape of Indian film music.

These days AR Rahman is in the news for his savage replies. Scroll further to know about how Pune Police Stopped AR Rahman’s concert midway.

Pune Police Asked Rahman To Stop The Concert





AR Rahman and his band played at a concert in Pune on April 30. AR Rahman took to Twitter on Monday to share a video from his event in which he performed on stage with his fellow singers and musicians.

However, in the video, you can see while performing his final song, Chaiyya Chaiyya, a police officer approached the stage and asked them to stop because they were running the concert past 10 pm.

Senior police inspector Santosh Patil initially tried to contact his team but the organisers did not respond. He straight away went on the stage and stopped AR Rahman midway because they were performing post 10 pm which is not permissible.

AR Rahman Breaks the Silence on this Incident

He took Twitter to respond to give a witty response.

He uploaded a video with the caption ‘thank you Pune for all the love’. He also wrote “By the way we had a rockstar moment too ;).”

When the concert came to an end, AR Rahman addressed the audience and said, ” I think we have overpoured love and we are overboard the time. That’s it, we are done. Timing is over”. Thank you Pune Police and team.