PV Sindhu Grabbed bronze in Tokyo Olympics, second medal for India.

On 9th day of Tokyo Olympics PV Sindhu scripted history on Sunday as she defeated He Bing Jiao of China to become the first Indian woman to win two individual Olympic medals. Sindhu defeated He Bing Jiao 21-13 and 21-15 in the bronze medal match. Sindhu was clinical throughout the contest and didn’t give her opponent any chance in the match. Sindhu had suffered a heart-breaking loss to world no.1 Tai Tzu Ying in the semi-final on Saturday. Sindhu lost the semi-final 18-21, 12-21.PV Sindhu wins bronze medal!



