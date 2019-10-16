R Madhavan Shares The Most Romantic Wish On His Wife, Sarita Birje’s Birthday; See pics

Share

R Madhavan is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. Who recently made his digital debut with web series ‘Breath’. He made his acting debut with Alaipayuthey in 2000, for which he gets huge admiration from his fans over his looks and performance in films.

In the year 1991 once R Madhvan was a coach at a public speaking workshop in Kohlapur city where he first met the love of his life, Sarita Birje, who use to attend his workshop and was one of his students. That was the beginning of their love story, after dating for eight-long-years, the two decided to tie the knot in the year 1999. After which Madhavan has gained a lot of stardom in the industry.

In one of his interviews, Madhavan had revealed Sarita as the most important person in his life and had mentioned, “My wife Sarita. She loves me as I am, keeps me totally grounded and is also my complete foil who takes care of my son, my parents, and my finances. My wife gives me the complete freedom that I so desire to be an effective actor. Sarita is used to my temper and follies and is fearless in telling me how good or bad I am. Surprisingly she never really expresses. how hard she works for me and the sake of the family and never expects credit for it. She is more like a child to my parents than I am, and they love her so much. I am damn lucky to have her in my life because she is my better-half.

On 15oct- 2019, as his wife Sarita celebrated her birthday, the dashing actor took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note, full of wishes for wife Sarita. He posted a couple of selfies along with the caption, “I just hope to keep on smiling even brighter for the rest of your life my Love. I wish you a long happy healthy and wonderful life for all our sake too… ha-ha-ha causes we so shamelessly lean so hard on you.. we are blessed. The

HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY SARITA…”

This is not the first time the Rehna Hai Dil Mai Hero expressed his love on social media for his lovely wife Sarita. Back in June-2019, on their 20th wedding day of remembrance, he shared another heartfelt wish, along with the caption, “You make me feel like I am an emperor with just one smile and that twinkle in your eye, and a slave, with that unconditional love. I am cause you are that beautiful you. So so grateful and crazily in love with you…My love… #married20yearsandcounting.”

Meanwhile, On the professional front, Madhavan will be next seen in his upcoming project Rocketry The Namb Effect and the film will be released on November 26, 2019.