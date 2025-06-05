Rachel Gupta Quits Miss Grand International, Faces Body-Shaming By Pageant President

Rachel Gupta, the 21-year-old winner of Miss Grand International (MGI) 2024, recently made headlines after she resigned from her crown — a move that has now spiralled into controversy. Just days after her resignation, shocking Instagram posts from Miss Grand International President Nawat Itsaragrisil surfaced, where he appeared to body-shame Rachel and accuse her of undergoing cosmetic surgery.

Nawat’s posts spark outrage

According to screenshots shared by the Instagram page Indian Pageant and Glamour, Nawat posted before-and-after images of Rachel on his Instagram Stories with captions implying a transformation.

One post featured side-by-side photos with the labels “Before” and “After,” while another stated:

“She don’t talk and she don’t get authorised from organisation. When we ask her she said she ate protein a lot. She confirmed no surgery at all…”

The posts have drawn massive backlash, with many accusing Nawat of bullying and contradicting the organisation’s claims of empowering women.

Netizens call out the hypocrisy

The response on social media was swift and angry. “This is too much. How can someone do this, especially a pageant official who claims to empower women?” wrote one user. Another noted, “Did the MGI organisation just body shame Rachel Gupta on their story? This is unbelievable… so shameless.”

Critics also questioned the professionalism of the pageant body. “People are willing to overlook anything for a crown. But let’s be real — would we want our sisters or daughters in the same situation?”

Indian Pageant and Glamour wrote, “There should be no place for a person like him in an organisation like Miss Universe. It should be a platform for empowerment, not harassment.”

Rachel Gupta speaks out

Rachel had earlier announced her resignation in an Instagram post on May 28. A day later, she released a YouTube video sharing her side of the story, revealing the toxic environment she allegedly endured during her reign under the Miss Grand International organisation.

Her decision and the events that followed have sparked a larger conversation about beauty pageants, body politics, and the authenticity of platforms that claim to uplift women.