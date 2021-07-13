RACISM AT PENALTY POST: Black Life Matters is Back at Euro cup Finals

Euro cup 2020 brings back black abuse and racism to the forefront of international conscience. England faced a loss to Italy in a penalty shoot-out at the finals of euro cup football 2020. A heartbreaking event to many England football fans and well-wishers. Not only because the team came through many previous hurdles like breaking the jinx of defeating the German team in the semi-finals of a major tournament, to enter the finals, but a loss in penalty shoot to Italy after a fought out match stretching to extra time.

Three England players, who missed penalty kicks against Italy in the Euro 2020 final, were subjected to racial abuse online and offline. The English Football Association has issued a statement condemning the language used against the players. The teams drew the game 1-1 after extra time and Italy went on to win the shootout 3-2. In its official statement, the Football Association said it was ‘appalled by the abuse of three players. The team had taken a knee before the beginning of the games at the European championship to extend its support for an end to racial inequality. It further stated that the young and multi-ethnic English squad has won the hearts of the fans before failing to win the title. “The FA strongly condemns all forms of discrimination, We could not be clearer that anyone behind such disgusting behavior is not welcome in following the team. We will do all we can to support the players affected while urging the toughest punishments possible for anyone responsible,” it added.

Marcus Rashford the England footballer who missed his penalty said in his Twitter handle “I am black and will never apologize for who I am” after the England striker was subjected to racist abuse following the Three Lions’ loss in the summit clash against Italy. Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka all missed the chance to net goals in the penalty shootouts. The English players were then abused on social media.

Interestingly, while no sportspersons from India did not react, former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh expressed his disappointment after the three England players faced online racial abuses. He took to Twitter and wrote, “I’ve gone thru my ups & downs in sport. But as a team, u win & lose together! Unfortunately, England lost. Sad to hear what @MarcusRashford @BukayoSaka87 @Sanchooo10 have to go through! We stand by u lads! Don’t forget that sport is meant to unite & not hate!”