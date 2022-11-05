Radhika Apte Reveals, “I Was Hesitant To Take On This Role” – Deets Inside

After playing a run of serious roles, Radhika claims the director of Monica O My Darling had faith in her and encouraged her to try the black comedy.

Radhika Apte declares at the outset of our conversation that the thriller genre is her favourite. So it seems to sense that she would seize the chance to be a part of Monica O My Darling, a peculiar blend of thriller and humour. It’s a win-win situation when you combine that with filmmaker Vasan Bala’s new voice. Apte, however, shocks us when she admits, “I was hesitant to play this part. I believed I wouldn’t be able to pull it off given the type of humour that my character possesses. Vasan, though, believed in me.

Huma Qureshi and Rajkummar Rao also appear in the movie.

With Sacred Games (2018), Lust Stories (2018), and the most recent Vikram Vedha making up the majority of her career, the actor’s hesitation to try the novel genre is understandable. However, the Netflix movie’s trailer presents a very different narrative. With her hilarious one-liners, Apte, who plays ACP Naidu, who is looking into a murder case, stands out against Rajkummar Rao and Huma Qureshi. “To polish the accent, we underwent some training. It was difficult to comprehend my character’s mentality. I believed the film’s humour was unique when I was offered this part. But when I watched it, it seemed natural. The actor’s collaboration with Bala was his main draw. She has been an avid follower of his work for many years.

“I recall speaking with him on the phone. I expressed my desire to collaborate with you. Let’s solve this, then. His vision is crystal clear, and he has a sweet voice. I’ve dealt with folks that are incredibly clear about what they want and won’t give you the chance to experiment. Vasan gives you a [free hand] even though he is aware of what he wants,” she grins. Apte emphasizes that he can help artists feel secure in their artistic expression, which is more vital. “An actor needs to feel secure enough to do things that might not work. He encourages you to get outside of your comfort zone and try new things, even if you constantly fail. So, while there is a desire to try new things, there is also clarity around the direction we want to take with a given scene.