Radhika Apte suddenly being trolled. know why people are furious?

Film actress Radhika Apte has suddenly come under the target of users on social media and she is being trolled fiercely.





Actually, the reason behind Radhika being trolled is not any of her statement or upcoming project, but she is suddenly being trolled for bold shoots and films. However, today people are furious at the actress for playing bold characters in films.





At the same time, some users are also linking Radhika Apte and Raj Kundra together. In the case of pornography that has come to the fore in India, people are telling the hand of the Bollywood industry. Some users have tweeted and wrote that as fast as the industry is moving towards obscenity, it is because of this that pornography is being shot in the country today.





Users are trolling Radhika on social media for promoting obscene content. At the same time, some users are also accusing her of spoiling Indian culture. One user has taken the entire Bollywood on his target and is demanding to boycott the Hindi film industry.



Let us tell you that Radhika Apte has made a special place in the film industry with her strong and bold acting. She has appeared in films like Andhadhun, Parched, Rakt Charitra, Padman, Manjhi: The Mountain Man. She has also made her special place on OTT platforms. Web series like “Sacred Games”, is one of her best projects of her life. She has also worked in Lust Stories, Raat Akeli Hai etc.