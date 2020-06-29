Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has shocked everyone to the very core. People are saddened and cannot believe his sudden demise. Now, many people have come up to speak about Sushant Singh Rajput’s work and his legacy and Angrezi Medium actress Radhika Madan is one of them. She also rose from the TV industry to work in movies and she believed that Sushant Singh Rajput was an inspiration for her.

In an interview with Spotboye.com, Radhika Madan opened up about working in Bollywood after TV industry. During the same interview, Radhika was asked to comment on Sushant’s suicide and shifting from TV industry to Bollywood. Radhika was quoted saying, “Sushant was the one who inspired all of us. I took that leap from TV to Bollywood because he made it look so possible. He played that part. I always used to give his examples whenever people came to me and suggested that I stick to TV because TV actors ko koi nahi leta. I want to remember him for the work that he did. If you want to address the issue of nepotism, unfair practices and lobbying that is happening in the industry, I don’t mind discussing it. Let’s discuss it and it is something which needs to be addressed. But I don’t want Sushant to be an instrument for that. Nobody knows what exactly happened, so we should just stop our own personal agenda.”

Upon being asked if she faced any such situation coming from the TV to Bollywood, and Radhika replied, “Not because I am a TV actress but because I am not from the industry. Of course, we face it. It’s relevant and it’s there. But at the same time, I also believe in giving my 200%. Even if I know that the role is being offered to a star kid, I always request for an audition at least. My job is to give my best and sleep peacefully at night thinking I gave my best, now whatever happens, happens. It existed in the industry and people were aware about it but I really don’t want people to lose lives to realise it. I want all of us to be courageous enough to address the issue and solve it.”

