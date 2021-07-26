Rahul Vaidya And Disha Parmar Celebrated One Week Anniversary

Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya married his girlfriend TV actress Disha Parmar on July 16. The functions of this marriage lasted for about three days. After the grand marriage, now a week has been completed as husband and wife of this couple, which the couple has celebrated in a very special way.

After the fabulous wedding function on July 16, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are celebrating their days as love birds. Recently, Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya launched their wedding video which promotes his new song titled Matthe Te Chamkan. The spouse-wife couple celebrated their one week of marriage with loved ones.

Disha’s close friend has shared a video in which they have seen cutting a cake while Rahul Vaidya singing. Their family members and friends are clapping and applauding joyfully. Disha and Rahul are looking like a perfect couple in the video.

In this video, Rahul can be seen wearing a full sleeve T-shirt and short while Disha is wearing a blue kurta and leggings. During this, a glow can be seen on the face of Disha and Rahul. The video of the festival is doing the rounds on the Internet now.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar were dating for a long time. However, he kept the news of his love a secret. His secret love story with Disha Parmar was revealed by Rahul Vaidya in Bigg Boss 14 house. They are friends before falling in love. Big Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya had proposed to Disha Parmar with a beautiful gesture. He wrote “Will you marry me, Disha” on a t-shirt with lipstick and she went inside to the Big Boss house on Valentine’s Day to accept his proposal.

Since then the fans were waiting for Disha and Rahul’s wedding. Both were married on July 16 and the reception took place in the evening. Sangeet Ceremony was held on 17th July.