Rahul Vaidya And Disha Parmar Got Their ‘Memento Of Love’: Checkout!

Singer Rahul Vaidya was married to Disha Parmar in July. Since marriage, Rahul and Disha have been in constant headlines. From wedding pictures to honeymoon, there were a lot of discussions about Rahul and Disha. Once again Rahul Vaidya and Disha are in discussions Disha and Rahul have received a very special gift from artist Bhavna Jasra. Bhavna has given Rahul and Disha as a hand-cast gift, which would not be wrong to call a 'memento of love'. Let us tell you that Rahul Vaidya has also appeared in Bigg Boss 14. If we talk about the marriage of Rahul Vaidya and Disha, then their wedding photos and videos became very viral.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, she stated, “And their token of togetherness is finally here! Disha & Rahul fell short of words on seeing their memento of love curated into this beautiful masterpiece by @bhavnajasra! Rahul was witty with his praise “yeh Jasra nahi Jach raha hai” They called it the best wedding gift”.

Let us tell you that earlier some pictures of Disha and Rahul's hand impression became quite viral on social media. According to the news, Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya knew each other for a long time, both of them were good friends. Gradually this friendship turned into love, after which Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya got married in July this year.

The wedding celebrations started with a Mehendi function, where Rahul sang the song Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna for his lady of the hour. The couple had their Haldi function a day in front of their wedding and topped off Instagram with extremely valuable recollections.

The as of late wedded couple praised their first Ganesh Chaturthi post their marriage. They even posted photographs from their festivals via web-based media.