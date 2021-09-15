Very much like everybody, one of the most worshiped couples of media outlets, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar, had additionally commended their first Ganesh Chaturthi together after marriage.

The couple had dropped different pictures and videos from the equivalent on their individual social media handles, and everybody was enamored with the merry energies that this recently two or three was giving as of late. Nonetheless, there’s one picture that had turned into a web sensation where we could see Rahul and Disha presenting with their Ganpati in the wake of carrying him to their home. Yet, since the merry energy has finished, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have said goodbye to Lord Ganesha after the Ganpati visarjan ceremony in Mumbai.

Not just this, Rahul additionally shared picture when old friend Jasmin Bhasin visited his home for Ganpati darshan. Jasmin clicked an image with ‘Bappa’, Rahul and his mom.

On September 14, 2021, the media spotted Rahul Vaidya with his better half, Disha Parmar, and other relatives as they bid goodbye to Lord Ganesha during the Ganpati visarjan ceremony in Mumbai. The couple glanced exquisite in their conventional clothing types, and a feeling of trouble was noticeable on their appearances as they bid goodbye to Ganpati subsequent to praising their first Ganesh Chaturthi. Rahul likewise shared a cutesy picture on his IG stories with Lord Ganesha in which we can see his mom, Geeta Vaidya, close by his close friend and Bigg Boss 14 housemate, Jasmin Bhasin, who visited to look for endowments from Ganpati before his goodbye.

Discussing their work front, Rahul is as of now seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, which was shot in Cape Town in May and spouse Disha is found in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 close by Nakuul Mehta.

Rahul, who was the second Runner up of Indian Idol 1 and the first runner up of Bigg Boss 14, partaken in an interview, “Some people win shows, some win hearts. I believe and have always believed in winning hearts. For me, the runner-up position is luckier than being the winner.”