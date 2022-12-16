Rahul Vaidya Gets Trolled For Offending His Driver As He Failed To Pronounce ‘Indian Idol’; Story Inside!

One of the eminent singers and actors in The Indian Television, Rahul Vaidya is famous for his exemplary singing and acting skills on several reality shows. The celebrity often posts glimpses about his mundane activities on his social media accounts.

However, the Big Boss contestant got into a conflict since the time he posted a video featuring a discussion with his driver while he was on his way to the shooting.

In the clip, Rahul was observed asking his driver about the name of the show for which he was shooting. The actor was seen paying heed to the pronunciation skills of the driver as he could not pronounce the term, ‘Indian Idol’. Since his driver mispronounced the name as ‘Indian Oil’, Rahul got anguished at him. As a ramification of this action, Netizens started to slam him for his humiliating behavior.

Analyzing the comments section of the post, an Instagram user commented, “It is kinda disrespecting him if he did not know anything, teach him instead of posting the clip online and insulting him. If the same video will be seen by any of his friends, he will feel so much ashamed.” Another IG user wrote, “You should not insult him, instead educate him. I like you Rahul but this is a wrong act on your part.”

For the unversed, Rahul is all decked to mark his appearance on Indian Idol 13 at the work front. The Bollywood celebrity expressed his opinions regarding the ongoing drama happening at Big Boss 16 set. On his Twitter handle, Rahul criticized it as, “If you ask me as of now I cannot see a clear winner. If yes,please tell me who? Sab thode confused hai.” He appreciated the new wild card entry of Vikas who Rahul believes that he has a strong sense of forming his own opinions at the show.