Raj Kundra Case: Memes And Trolls That Are Flooding The Social Media

Ever since the news of the arrest of Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra on a case of shooting pornographic videos circulated, the internet is flooding with memes and trolls.

Take a look at some of the widely broadcasted ones:

This meme spreading on the internet shows a situation where Raj Kundra’s kids try to hide and prank their dad only to find him shooting a porn video.

This meme shows Raj Kundra in the place of the Lagaan character “kachra”. Here, Amir Khan asks the team to involve kachra in the game. This meme depicts that Johny Sins (porn actor) is introducing a new player to the world (Raj Kundra).

This screenshot has been circulating on the internet where people are DMing Raj Kundra, asking for the link for his videos.

This meme shows the logo of PornHub, by changing it to the name of Raj Kundra.

This meme shows a photoshopped tweet by Raj Kundra asking people to not worry, as everyone will get the link to videos.

This meme shows Raj from the series Big Bang Theory, a character who was too shy to talk to girls while comparing him to Raj Kundra saying “look at him now.”

This meme shows Uday from the movie Welcome who couldn’t exactly explain what his business was, so he indirectly says that his business is quite widespread. His situation is being compared to Raj Kundra, who’d give the same answer to journalists.

This famous meme from Star Trek 2 has been circulating the internet for a long time. Shilpa and Raj are being replaced to make a meme about their situation.

This meme is from the movie 3 idiots where Chatur is saying “vastra utariye” (remove your clothes). It is depicted that Raj Kundra would be saying the same thing to actors when they came for auditioning.