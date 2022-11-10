Raj Kundra Criticizes Sherlyn Chopra For Her Filth Content!

The businessman and the husband of Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Raj Kundra was arrested in a pornography case and he was granted bail. After this, he kept it low profile and did not show his face in public by using different types of face masks.

But recently he tweeted about Sherlyn Chopra after a Twitter user tweeted about her adult content and why there’s no complaint against her by Mumbai police for her content.

And now Raj Kundra finally broke his silence and tweeted about her. The tweet quoted that she is a menace to society because of her vulgar content. He wrote in reply to a random Twitter user, “This is my exact point! Who is she blaming for her own produced X-rate content on only fans that she has monetised? She is talking about vulgarity and women’s rights yet producing this kind of filth! She will be arrested soon… a matter of time! She is a menace 2 society! @MahaCyber1.”

Sherlyn Chopra has been in the news nowadays ever since the new season of Bigg Boss 16 started with the appearance of Sajid Khan. She was also a part of Bigg Boss 3 in 2009. She is an actress and a model. She appeared in many movies but was best known for her role in Dil Bole Hadippa in 2009 and her song in Wajah Tum Ho in 2016.

Sherlyn with many other actresses and models demands the eviction of Sajid Khan because of his involvement in assault and harassment cases. She also filed a case against Raj Kundra claiming he produced and distributed pornographic content with also accusing him and his wife Shilpa Shetty of fraud and mentally harassing her. But Raj Kundra doesn’t accept any of these allegations and said that it was simply adult content. And in return Raj and Shilpa filed a ₹50 crore defamation suit against Sherlyn and demanded a public apology.

Sherlyn Chopra recently has also filed a case against Rakhi Sawant for supporting director Sajid Khan in Bigg Boss and making objectionable statements.