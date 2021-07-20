Raj Kundra in Police custody till 23 July. Shilpa Shetty may also be questioned.

Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch arrested Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra late on Monday night in connection with making porn movies. He was produced in the court on Tuesday from where he has been sent to judicial custody till July 23. Raj Kundra’s partner Ryan Tharp will also be in custody with him. The police had also arrested Ryan Tharp from Nerul area of ​​Mumbai.





The big update in this case is that the police may also interrogate actress Shilpa Shetty, as Shilpa is husband Raj Kundra’s partner in most of the business. It is believed that the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police may soon summon her to appear.



The property cell of the Crime Branch has intercepted some call exchanges between an unidentified man from Mumbai and a porn mafia from the Middle East. That person is a US citizen. Statements of some girls have also been recorded. The girls have revealed that they were in the grip of an international pornography racket. His men used to blackmail the girls and force them to work in films.





Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale says that Raj Kundra is the main conspirator in this case and we have strong evidence against him and he is being arrested and interrogated. Earlier, Raj Kundra was called by the Crime Branch for questioning. It was told that the crime branch’s property cell is interrogating him. However, after the arrest, the police exposed the porn case. Now 11 people including Kundra have been arrested in this case. On Monday night at 9 pm, Raj Kundra reached the crime branch office in Byculla, Mumbai for questioning. After this, Raj Kundra was arrested by the Crime Branch officials after 2 hours of interrogation at around 11:00 pm on Monday night.



According to the Mumbai Crime Branch, a case was registered against Raj in February this year. Raj Kundra invested 8 to 10 crores in the porn film industry. Raj Kundra and his brother living in Britain formed a company named Kenrin there. The videos for the films were shot in India and were sent to Kenrin via We Transfer (a file transfer service). This company was created by Raj Kundra and got registered abroad so that he could avoid India’s cyber law.