Raj Kundra was planning for another “Dirty Picture” claimed Mumbai Police.

Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch arrested actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra on Monday night for making obscene films and airing them through certain apps. Raj Kundra is in police custody till July 23. Sources said that at least four screenshots of alleged WhatsApp conversations have surfaced on social media, in which Kundra was discussing Plan B with another member of the Hotshot account group.

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was planning to launch another app for his obscene hot videos. He has already planned everything. Now when he is in Police custody only time will tell whether Shilpa Shetty was unaware or was involved in his crime.





A member of the group shared a screenshot of the mail sent by the Google Play team about the status of the app Hotshot. To this, Kundra reportedly replied that a new app would be launched on live iOS and Android at the maximum in two-three weeks under Plan B. During this conversation, a member named Rob Digital Marketing Hotshot asked Kundra that till then will we stop all bold films and appeal again on Play Store.





Raj was booked under IPC Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays), and relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, an official told PTI.



“There was a case registered with the Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this,” the Mumbai police commissioner said in a statement.



