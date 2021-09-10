Rajat Bedi Car Crash: The Victim Dies In The Cooper Hospital

Actor Rajat Bedi’s news has come to the fore on September 7, his car hit a pedestrian. Rajat had also admitted him to the hospital. However, sources have given the shocking news that the pedestrian died during the treatment. ANI has informed about this by tweeting. Police have registered 304 IPC cases against Rajat. The last few days have seen a flurry of celebrities from the TV entertainment industry and Bollywood. The actor was accused of hitting a pedestrian with a car. He has been prosecuted accordingly.

Mumbai: Case registered against actor Rajat Bedi in DN Nagar PS for allegedly hitting a person with his car in Andheri area The actor brought the injured to Cooper hospital, where he (actor) told he had hit the victim with his car. Victim admitted to hospital: DN Nagar police — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2021

The pedestrian was hospitalized for treatment. According to sources, the entire cost of treatment of the injured person was to be borne by Bedi. Such information was given by his family. When the incident happened, Rajat rushed him to the hospital and admitted him. However, in his reply to the police, it was learned that he had avoided mentioning that his car had hit him. Rajat did not admit that the person was hit by his own car. Giving further details of the case, the police said that a case has been registered against Rajat under the IPC and the Motor Vehicle Act. The matter is also under investigation. Police have not yet arrested Rajat. According to the doctor, the injured person was hit on the head. He was seriously injured. The man’s wife said he was returning from work at about six o’clock.

#UPDATE | Mumbai: The person who was injured and hospitalised after being hit by actor Rajat Bedi's car yesterday, succumbs to his injuries at the hospital. Police registers a case against the actor under IPC Sec 304A (causing death by negligence), further investigation underway. — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2021

Rajat Bedi is a big celebrity. He started his career as a model. He is also a TV series producer and entrepreneur. He has also acted in some big banner films. He has played negative roles in most of the films. He has acted in films like Koi Mil Gaya, Rocky, International Khiladi, Chalbaaz, Rakta, Khamoshi. He has been away from Bollywood for the last few days. It has come to light that he has started a new business abroad.