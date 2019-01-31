Rajat Tokas Shares A Throwback Wedding Picture ‘Together Forever’ With Wife Srishti On Their 4th Anniversary

Share

Every late 90s girl had a major crush on Prithviraj Chauhan from Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan, Veer from Dharam Veer and Emperor Akbar from Jodha Akbar. We all just fell in love with Rajat Tokas after seeing his terrific performance in the historical dramas. Millions heart were broke when he got married to lady love in 2015.

Rajat Tokas tied the knot with Srishti Nayyar on 30 January 2015. Srishti Nayyar who was a small-time theatre artist and has worked with Arya Babbar’s mother, Nadira Babbar, who is a known theatre actress likes to keep it low profile unlike any other celebrity wife and so she is less known. On, 30 January 2019, the lovely couple completed their 4 years of marital bliss. And Rajat took his social media handle to share a throwback picture of the wedding. Along with the picture, he wrote, “And then we became one!! Together forever…”

The ‘Naagin 3’ actor posted an adorable picture with wifey Srishti on 26 January 2019. He captioned it as, , “I choose to love you in silence, for in silence I find no rejection. I choose to love you in loneliness, for in loneliness no one owns you but me. I choose to adore you from a distance, for distance will shield me from pain. I choose to kiss you in the wind, for the wind is gentler than my lips. I choose to hold you in my dreams, for in my dreams, you have no end….”

According to the reports, “Rajat and Tanu are inseparable. In between takes they spend time in each other’s vanity vans and even leave the sets together after pack-up. We also hear that Rajat and Tanu recently enjoyed a night-out together.” To slam such baseless reports, Rajat tweeted a series of messages claiming the rumours to be untrue. Here are they:

Well, we wish the couple long life and happiness.