Rajeev Khandelwal’s Shocking Revelation On Casting Couch: ‘Difficult Even For Boys To…’

Everyone knows about the harsh reality behind the glamor industry. News of casting couch often comes from the industry. It happens with both girls and boys. Recently, Rajeev Khandelwal who is a well-known name in the world of TV, films, and OTT has shared his experience of the same. The actor who has carved a niche in the industry with his brilliant performances has said that casting couch happened to him too, but the society does not take the experiences of boys seriously.

Rajeev shares his casting couch experience

In a conversation with India Today, Rajeev told that making a place in the entertainment industry is as difficult for boys as it is for girls. He stated, “Casting couch happens with boys too. But boys don’t talk about it much. When girls talk about casting couch, they are taken more seriously. Casting couch has happened with me too, but our society thinks, yes it is okay, he is a boy, he must have managed it.”

Rajeev told that boys come out of such experiences quickly. “Boys are made like this. If casting couch happens to me, I’ll come back and say, ‘I’ve dealt with it, now I’m back’.’ However, girls often feel dirty after such experiences. I did not feel dirty from inside. In my mind, I abused that person and said, ‘Sorry boss, I am not going to do all this’. Men and women have different textures.” Rajeev said that people react more intensely and comment actively when something bad happens to girls.

Workwise, Rajeev Khandelwal appeared last in ‘Bloody Daddy’. The film starred Shahid Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Ronit Roy and Diana Penty.