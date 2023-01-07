Rajeev Sen And Charu Asopa Reunite At Relative’s Wedding, Click Photos Together 

Estranged couple Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa always make headlines with their personal fights in public. The duo have filed for divorce but are trying to be amicable as well for co-parenting their daughter. Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa were recently reunited at a relative’s wedding in Kolkata. And for a shock, the estranged couple seemingly had a good time with each other at the wedding. They also clicked photos together.

On Friday, Charu Asopa posted a vlog on her youtube channel, ‘Charu Asopa Vlogs’ in which she shared the events of the Kolkata wedding. She along with her daughter Ziana and Rajeev Sen’s family had reached the wedding venue together. At the wedding party, Charu and Ziana are seen spending a good time with Rajeev Sen’s family. They also posed for a family picture in their wedding outfits.

In between this, the thing which garnered everyone’s attention was Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen’s romantic dance on stage. The estranged couple shocked everyone by shaking legs together at the wedding. Their cordial bond and comfortable fun with each other was clearly visible in the latest vlog posted by Charu Asopa. It seems that both Rajeev and Charu are now on good terms after so much chaos in their marriage life.

Rajeev Sen and Asopa had tied the knot in 2019 after dating for a few months. The couple soon started having trouble in their marriage and they filed for divorce in early 2022. However, this time the couple canceled their divorce after reconciling within a few months. Rajeev and Charu again filed for divorce in late 2022 stating impolite reasons. While Charu had accused her husband of cheating and negligence in marriage, Rajeev had called her a sympathy seeker. Well, for now it seems that the duo have mend their differences and are trying to be at least cordial with each other.