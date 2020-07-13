Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa married each other in June last year. They had a small court marriage followed by some beautiful wedding ceremonies in Goa. The two were very prominent on social media sharing photos and videos together. However now, they’ve deleted all of them. And this has led to speculations that the Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa have allegedly separated right after a year of their marriage.

Both Rajeev and Charu are completely quite on the reports around their separation. None of them spoke until now. But finally, Rajeev came forth and has opened up on the alleged separation. In a recent interview with ET Times, Rajeev revealed that someone close to Charu is brainwashing his wife. “Why would I move out of my own house? I can’t stop laughing at these claims. I have three homes — one each in Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai. I guess someone close to Charu is brainwashing her because she is a simple and innocent girl. It could be someone from her so-called huge friend circle. I hope she doesn’t lose her path. If I find out who the culprit is, I will post his or her name along with a picture and a lot of facts. If they are going to hit me, I’m going to hit them back harder,” Rajeev told the portal.

In an earlier interview with Spotboye, Rajeev Sen had refuted rumours of rift in his relationship with wife and television actor Charu Asopa. He was quoted saying, “I’m just laughing over the news is all I can say.” He further added, “Just because I am in Delhi for my work, people are thinking that we have had a fight and are no more together- what a funny world we live in.”

