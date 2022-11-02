Rajinikanth Gets Emotional As He Discloses Why He Didn’t Show Up At Puneeth Rajkumar’s Funeral

On Tuesday, during the 67th Kannada Rajyotsava, Late Indian actor and Kannada cinema star Puneeth Rajkumar was honoured with ‘Karnataka Ratna’ posthumously. Film celebs like Rajinikanth and Junior NTR were chief guests at the occasion, together with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who granted Karnataka Ratna on Puneeth Rajkumar.

The Karnataka Ratna award, which had an entire silver plaque and a 50-gram gold medal, was accepted by the late Puneet’s wife, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, and other family members. During the occasion, Rajinikanth got sentimental as he recalled Puneeth as a “God’s child”. “In Kali Yuga, Appu (Puneeth) is like Markandeya, Prahlada, Nachiketa. He’s God’s child. That child lived among us for some time. He played with us and made us laugh. And again, that child went back to God. His aatma is with us,” Rajinikanth stated.

Rajnikanth further disclosed why he couldn’t attend Puneeth’s funeral last year. Rajinikanth stated that he had an operation and was in the intensive care unit (ICU) when Puneeth passed. He disclosed that he wasn’t informed about Puneeth’s demise for three days. The actor revealed even if he had been in good condition at the time, he would not be able to travel to Bengaluru to encounter the left mortals of Puneeth. “I would never want to lose that child’s smiling face from my memory,” Rajni remarked further.

Puneeth, widely recognized as a ‘power star’ and ‘Appu’ by his fans, made his debut when he was just six months old and won a national accolade as a junior artiste for the film ‘Bettada Hoovu.’ He later re-appeared as a lead actor in 2002 and starred in 29 films, accomplishing some of the greatest films the Kannada film industry ever witnessed.