Rajkumar Rao And Patralekhaa’s Magical Love Story Will Restore Your Faith In Love, Here’s The Proof.

In an age where people are apprehensive about coming out in open with their relationship status, here’s one couple that has not shied away from admitting their relationship in public. Yes, we’re talking about none other than the ‘CityLights’ pair Rajkummar Rao and his girlfriend Patralekhaa. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are one of the most open and longstanding couples in B-town. They have been going steady for about 8 years now and looks equally in love with each as they were 8 years back. Unlike most celebrities, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa have never tried to hide their relationship. They are even pretty open about the fact that they are in a live-in relationship.

Their beautiful pictures are the proof. Have a look:

Recently, in a post by Humans of Bombay, Patralekhaa shared her beautiful love story. In the post, she talks about first impressions, work, passion, understanding, efforts and togetherness. However, Rajkummar says that he first saw Patralekhaa in an ad and found her really cute. Patralekhaa revealed that she carried his image from LSD and thus thought him to be a horrible person, she said, “I saw him for the first time in LSD. I thought the weird guy he played was actually what he was like. My perception of him was tarnished! He told me later, that he first saw me in an ad & thought, ‘I’m going to marry her.’ It was so ironic!”

As both of them are in the same profession, they understand each other’s passion very well. Talking about their profession and passion for work, Patralekhaa told, “ Once we began working together–it was magic. The kind of passion he had was powerful & I couldn’t respect him any more than I did then! We spoke about our work, love for cinema, passions… I saw him through his struggles, never giving up. How could we not fall for each other?”

Speaking about their relationship Patralekhaa told that Rajkummar had often gone out of his way for her, she told that “We didn’t officially go on dates, but we’d go for drives, movies, or just sit at home. We accompanied each other for auditions, just for support. All we needed was that understanding. He’d often go out of his way for me. Once he was late to see me, so he ran all the way from the airport to Juhu! Not only that, but when we weren’t earning much, he gifted me my favorite bag–it was so expensive! Years later, someone stole it in London! I called him sobbing–for me, it was about the memories. He’d bought it for me when he didn’t have much. Later, at our hotel, the exact same bag was waiting for me”.

They are in a very steady and secure relationship. He says that his mom said that Patralekhaa is the one for him. Rajkummar never fails to give us some serious boyfriend goals. Their love story is definitely a modern fairy tale.