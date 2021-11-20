Rajkumar Rao And Sanya Malhotra’s HIT Gets Its Release Date

Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra’s starrer Telugu remake, HIT (The First Case), is set for release on May 20. HIT stands for Homicide Intervention Team. The crime-thriller movie narrates the story of a cop who’s on the trail of a missing woman.

The Telugu movie was released last year and was a hit. The T-Series shared this news on its official Twitter handle and wrote,”Get set for Bhushan Kumar and Dil Raju’s HIT, The First Case, starring @RajkummarRao & @sanyamalhotra07, the mystery thriller to release on May 20th, 2022.” The crime thriller movie is directed by Dr. Sailesh Kolanu, the same director who had directed the original movie. The producers of HIT-The First Case include Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore.

The upcoming movies of Rajkumar include Badhaai Do, Monica O My Darling, and Anubhav Sinha’s social drama, Bheed. During the pandemic, Rao donated money to the PM Cares Fund, the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, and Zomato’s Feed India to help the families who were in need of food. In 2018, the actor won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the film Bareilly Ki Barfi.

Talking about Sanya Malhotra’s upcoming movies, they include Red Chillies Entertainment crime-thriller Love Hostel alongside Bobby Doel and Vikrant Massey and South filmmaker Atlee’s movie with Shah Rukh Khan. In 2018, Sanya was conferred with the title of Best New Action Performer by the Jackie Chan Action Movie Award for her performance in the movie, Dangal. Moreover, Malhotra was last seen in Pagglait and Meenakshi Sundareshwar.