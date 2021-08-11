Rajkumar Rao reveals he worked trapped for free & says ‘Some films are meant for life.’

Recently Rajkumar Rao opened up about his film choices in the latest episode of Arbaaz Khan’s chat show Pinch. The actor Rajkumar Rao said,’ he does some films for Box Office & others for creating his legacy.’

Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao is the latest guest to grace Arbaaz Khan’s chat show Pinch. During their conversation on the latest episode, Rajkumar Rao talked about how he is not very fond of social media and is usually not bothered by the comments that he receives. Since the chat show is all about celebrities dealing with social media trolls, Rajkumar Rao addressed the good as well as the bad remarks he receives on his posts.

Arbaaz Khan brought up Rajkummar’s choice of films and how the National Award-winning actor has set a standard for himself and sometimes, his enthusiast base calls him out when he does not necessarily meet those expectations. “There are certain kinds of characters I like to portray. I’ve done a couple of films that I’m not too proud of. It would have been absolutely fine if I did not do them. Now, I am trying to make a conscious choice to choose films that challenge me as an actor,” shared Rajkumar Rao.

Speaking about some of his most celebrated roles, Rajkummar revealed that he did Vikramaditya Motwane’s “Trapped for free.” The Shahid film actor explained that he chooses certain films so he can build a strong legacy. “Some films are not meant for box office, they are meant for life. I’ll leave this world after 50 years or whatever.. when people talk about 10 films of Rajkummar Rao, they will talk about Trapped,” he has shared.

Rajkummar Rao said that a film’s box office performance does not necessarily mean that it will have a long shelf life. “They might not talk about the biggest box office success of mine, maybe it’s not that great. Some films are for the box office, some films are for life. And then there are films like Stree that are for the box office as well as for life. So I think you have to find your balance,” he added.

The actor Rajkumar Rao was last seen alongside Janhvi Kapoor in Roohi and played a crucial role in the Netflix film The White Tiger where he starred alongside Priyanka Chopra. Rajkumar Rao’s upcoming films include Badhaai Do with Bhumi Pednekar, Vasan Bala’s Monica, O My Darling, and Hindi remake of Telugu film HIT.