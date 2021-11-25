Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa Burn The Dance Floor In Their New Pics From Wedding Functions-Checkout!

Actor Rajkummar Rao seems to be in no mood to come out of his wedding frenzy. Recently, he posted pictures with his wife Patralekhaa on Instagram. In the photos, the two are seen dancing together.

In the first picture, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa are seen creating a storm with their dance steps. The click is from their white wedding.

In the second one, they are looking happy while dancing together at their glitzy pyjama party.

On Tuesday, filmmaker Hansal Mehta also posted a picture from the wedding ceremony. Calling it a wedding of a lifetime, he wrote, “They say that the birth of a child often changes one’s fortunes for the better. His entry into my office one hot afternoon changed my life. My son, my friend, my brother, my muse @rajkummar_rao. I would imagine that to be married to my darling @patralekhaa is just what blessings from the almighty would be like. Two beautiful souls, one beautiful bond, and many blessings for all the best things that life has to offer. This was truly the most joyous wedding ever, the wedding of a lifetime! #rajpatra (heart emojis).”

On November 15, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa had tied the knot in Chandigarh. While sharing the first photos from their wedding, Rajkummar wrote, “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship, and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa. Here’s to forever .. and beyond.”

Patralekhaa also shared pictures from the wedding with a similar caption. She wrote, “I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate…My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here’s to our forever.”

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa dated each other for more than a decade. Patralekhaa had seen Rajkummar for the first time in the film Love Sex Aur Dhokha (LSD), while he had seen her in an advertisement. The two worked together in CityLights, which marked Patralekhaa’s debut in Bollywood.